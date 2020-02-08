Emercoin Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $10,488.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, xBTCe and Tux Exchange. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,108,823 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Crex24, Tux Exchange, xBTCe and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.