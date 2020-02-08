Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) to report $145.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.32 million. Empire State Realty Trust posted sales of $123.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year sales of $577.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.22 million to $581.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $587.16 million, with estimates ranging from $577.76 million to $596.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $13.47 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

