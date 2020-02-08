Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3305 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Enable Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enable Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.4%.

ENBL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

