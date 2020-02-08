Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $432,740.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $432,740.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, Upbit, Coinall, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Hotbit, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

