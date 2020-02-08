Energi Reaches Market Cap of $49.45 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $49.45 million and $438,892.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00019340 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 25,863,923 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

