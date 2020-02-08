Energycoin Reaches Market Cap of $196,722.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $196,722.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energycoin has traded up 56.7% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026990 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

