Enigma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.71 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003897 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, GOPAX and Binance. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $28.92 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.01280317 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017687 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, Liqui, GOPAX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Hotbit, Binance, Huobi, Mercatox, AirSwap and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.