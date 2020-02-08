Enjin Coin Market Capitalization Tops $101.95 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $101.95 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, Coinrail, Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, AirSwap, Cobinhood, COSS, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.