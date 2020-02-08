Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Entegris by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Entegris by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after buying an additional 416,482 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entegris by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 640,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,051. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

