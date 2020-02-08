EOS Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $4.55 billion and approximately $3.75 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00048515 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, WazirX, OKEx and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,048,677,473 coins and its circulating supply is 951,977,462 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

