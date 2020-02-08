Equal (EQL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $237,962.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,206,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

