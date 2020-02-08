Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Equifax worth $64,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equifax by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,355,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.61. 479,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,886. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $157.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

