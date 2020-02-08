Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 116.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $64,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ELS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.86. 619,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

