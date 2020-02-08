Esportbits Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Esportbits has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $14,309.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Esportbits has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Esportbits token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.35 or 0.03425546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00220426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Esportbits is esportbits.com/posts. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com.

Esportbits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

