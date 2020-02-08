Essentia Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. Essentia has a market capitalization of $387,240.00 and $36,521.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.05917810 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

