Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 583,023 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

