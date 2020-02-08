Ether-1 Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $271,258.00 and $31,498.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00401447 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010185 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001552 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,280,379 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

