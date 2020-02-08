Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.58 million and $308,064.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.88 or 0.02275848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00118531 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,760,150 coins and its circulating supply is 167,730,738 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.