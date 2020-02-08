Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $2.48 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $11.70 or 0.00118660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BTC-Alpha, OKCoin International and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CPDAX, CoinEgg, BTC-Alpha, BigONE, Gatehub, Coinone, ZB.COM, Binance, Bibox, Ovis, ABCC, C-CEX, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Coinnest, RightBTC, Exmo, BTC Trade UA, EXX, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, HBUS, BtcTrade.im, Koineks, Coinroom, OKEx, OKCoin International, Coinbase Pro, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Bitsane, Exrates, Kraken, Indodax, Liquid, CoinBene, Crex24, Upbit, Coinut, Instant Bitex, QBTC, HitBTC, CoinEx, CoinExchange, Coinhub, CoinTiger, FCoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Huobi, LBank, C2CX, Bittrex, BTC Markets, Cryptomate, Gate.io, ChaoEX, BitForex and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

