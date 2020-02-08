Etherparty Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $178,232.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.17 or 0.03548287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00222772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034405 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00130053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

