Ethos (ETHOS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.48 or 0.05881138 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00128845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

