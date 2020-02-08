EUNO (EUNO) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $215,225.00 and $14,727.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005945 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002134 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,868,031 coins and its circulating supply is 31,903,324 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

