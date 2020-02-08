Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Reaches $89,618.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Evedo has a market cap of $89,618.00 and $258,609.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.05917810 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

