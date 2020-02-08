Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Everex has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everex has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003222 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, IDEX and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Mercatox, Tidex, BX Thailand, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

