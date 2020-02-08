EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Hits $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $353,636.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.01290295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047313 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00212275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002136 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00062496 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004073 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,182,601 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

