Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Evergy worth $61,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.87. 1,259,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

