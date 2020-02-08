Everipedia (IQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.25 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Upbit and Bancor Network. Everipedia has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $978,838.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,151,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,544,992 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bancor Network, DragonEX, BigONE, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.