Everus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,096.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $20.78 million and $2,096.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,808 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.