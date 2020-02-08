Evil Coin (EVIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $58,051.00

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $58,051.00 and $14.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.