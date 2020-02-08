Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $102,209,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,286.95. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

