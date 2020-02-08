EVOS Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $7,325.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EVOS alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00327399 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.