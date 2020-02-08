ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0529 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $309,544.00 and approximately $5,184.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

