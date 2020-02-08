Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

