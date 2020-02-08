Exosis (EXO) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $56,798.00 and approximately $25,237.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,822.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.13 or 0.02279103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.04533310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00769616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00811764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00119306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00712220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 501,736 coins and its circulating supply is 336,736 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.