Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Extra Space Storage earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

EXR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. 387,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $124.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

