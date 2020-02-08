Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Share Price

Media coverage about PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) has trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PetroNeft Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PTR stock remained flat at $GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,082. The company has a market cap of $10.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. PetroNeft Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.97.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

