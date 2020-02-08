Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

