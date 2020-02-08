Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of 0.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Exxon Mobil’s ranking:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. 14,830,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,469,126. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

