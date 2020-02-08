F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

