Favorable News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Stock Price

News articles about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a media sentiment score of 2.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet cut Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.45. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

