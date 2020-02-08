Feathercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,511.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $4,511.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and Bittrex. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 267,027,800 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia, QBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

