FedEx’s (FDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

FedEx stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

