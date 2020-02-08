FedoraCoin Achieves Market Cap of $333,332.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $333,332.00 and $1,154.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00785386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000640 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.