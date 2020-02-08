Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.91

Headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a coverage optimism score of -3.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,511. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

