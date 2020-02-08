Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after purchasing an additional 441,697 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,565,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 426,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $49.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

