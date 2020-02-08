Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

FITB opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

