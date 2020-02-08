Financial Comparison: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & Western Asset Mortgage Capital (OTCMKTS:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Great Portland Estates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Asset Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $209.36 million 2.72 $26.41 million $1.36 7.85 Great Portland Estates $159.43 million 14.29 N/A N/A N/A

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital 18.47% 11.66% 1.26% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

