Financial Contrast: ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) versus Scully Royalty (OTCMKTS:SRL)

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ST BK CORP/SH SH alerts:

1.7% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ST BK CORP/SH SH and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Scully Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 4.33 $7.82 million N/A N/A Scully Royalty $107.82 million 1.19 $86.62 million N/A N/A

Scully Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests. This segment holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This segment also offers specialty banking services with a focus on merchant banking products and services for corporations and institutions. The All Other segment is involved in the business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for ST BK CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ST BK CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.