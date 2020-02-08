Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

