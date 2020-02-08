Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 9,287 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $1,139,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

